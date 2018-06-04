Police shoot at 'rampaging' man at Berlin Cathedral

BERLIN: Police said they shot Sunday at a man "rampaging" at Berlin Cathedral and armed officers cordoned off the entrances to the landmark in the heart of the German capital. "Shortly after 4 pm police shot at a rampaging man at Berlin Cathedral," police said in a tweet. "He was wounded in the leg." The man's age and nationality were not known.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was hurt in the incident at Berlin's main Protestant cathedral, one of the city´s top tourist attractions. The iron-domed house of worship is on Museum Island off east Berlin's main Unter den Linden boulevard and close to the Alexanderplatz shopping district.