House robbed of cash, valuables worth Rs90m

PESHAWAR: A group of people robbed a house of cash and valuables worth Rs90 million in Pakha Ghulam village in the limits of Paharipura Police Station the other night.

It was learnt that the people also picked up two inmates of the house. However, the police said the owner of the house ‘staged a drama’ as he had defrauded some people of Rs160 million.

The locals said a large number of people entered the house of one Saleh Mohammad in Pakha Ghulam and abducted two persons after robbing cash and valuables worth Rs90 million.

They said the family had approached police which was reluctant to take action.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tahir Dawar told reporters that the owner of the house had defrauded people of Rs160 million.

He added that people visited the family daily to demand their money so the owner staged this drama. He added that action would be taken ‘on merit’.

Meanwhile, a resident of Phandu identified as Fazal complained that police ransacked his house, harassed his family and tortured his 10-year-old son.

Station House Officer Irfan Khan said Fazal had threatened one Ahmad Khan by firing gunshots into the air. He said Ahmad Khan recently purchased the piece of land, but Fazal was not vacating it. The SHO said an FIR was registered against Fazal.