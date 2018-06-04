Mon June 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

June 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Iftar’ dinner

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leader Raja Mohammad Ali hosted an ‘iftar’ dinner which was attended by a large number of party leaders and activists, says a press release.

Those who attended the ‘iftar’ dinner included Waqar Aleem, Raja Iqbal, Ch Shabbir, Baraat Khan, Ch Ibrar, Raja Khalid, Raja Awais, Junaid Zahoor, Pervaiz Mama, Haji Ikram Bihari and chairmen of 14 UCs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar