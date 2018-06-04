Duterte apologises to Kuwait

SEOUL: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte apologised to Kuwait on Sunday for his "harsh" words at the height of a months-long diplomatic row over the treatment of domestic workers.

The spat began in February when a murdered Filipina maid was found in her employer’s freezer in the Gulf state, prompting Duterte to lash out at the "inhuman" treatment of migrant workers and ban workers from travelling to Kuwait.

"For the first time I would say that I was harsh in my language maybe because that was a result of an emotional outburst. But I’d like to apologise now," Duterte said, addressing Kuwait directly in a speech before expatriate Filipinos living in South Korea. "I’m sorry for the language that I was using but I’m very satisfied with... how you responded to the problems of my country." Authorities in Manila say around 262,000 Filipinos worked in Kuwait before February, with many employed as household maids.