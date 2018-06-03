QWP leader blasts Pakhtuns’ exploitation

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Sherpao has said that all other political parties have exploited Pakhtuns in the name of change, peace and religion.

Addressing a public rally in Tangi on Saturday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government could not complete any major development project in the province since coming into power in 2013.

He also came down hard on recently-revived Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal, saying the religious had deceived the people in the name of religion. “The MMA had done nothing for the people during its tenure,” the QWP leader went on to add.

Sikandar Sherpao criticised the Awami National Party for introducing culture of corruption in all institutions of the province during its previous government.

“The so-called nationalist party introduced “Easyload” and contract culture and did nothing for development and prosperity of the country,” he added.

He said that the QWP would revive the Pakhtun culture after forming next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.