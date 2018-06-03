Punjab Agriculture Expo after Eid

LAHORE : Punjab Agriculture Department is organising Punjab Agri Expo 2018 at Expo Centre on 23-24 June.

A spokesperson for the department said it would be a great opportunity for growers, processors and exporters to develop national as well as international linkages for development and export of agricultural products.

He said, “this event will be a commitment of the department to promote Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities, for growth of agricultural trade in domestic and international markets and to initiate a collaborative dialogue between passionate minds that envision a prosperous future.”

Pakistan having all the resources is the preferred country where lots of investment opportunities are emerging to support the sustainability of quality food production and government is committed to facilitate foreign investors with provision of technical services.

Punjab Agriculture Department had organised first Pakistan Horti Expo on 13-14 January which promoted Pakistan as a land of investment and opportunities.

APP adds: Justice (retd) Sayed Zahid Hussain, Chairman Special Committee of Experts, constituted by the Supreme Court on the Orange Line Metro Train Project, paid a visit to the site to overview progress and speed of work at GPO Chowk, Supreme Court Registry, Shah Chiragh Building, Andrew’s Church and Mauj Darya shrine and mosque.

In between boundary wall and footpath towards Supreme Court Registry, there was a strip of land earmarked for greenbelt and the strip of land was in depression, dusty and as such hazardous for pedestrians.

The chairman directed LDA authorities, the executing agency, to immediately fill the strip of land to the level of footpath to avoid any accident.

The road leading to Shah Chiragh Building from the main road was uneven and in bad shape. The chairman directed LDA officials to renovate the road.

Major work on the main road in front of the Supreme Court Registry and GPO has been completed and the Lahore Development Authority authorities were directed to remove green sheets and scaffoldings from the buildings.