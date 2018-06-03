Sun June 03, 2018
Karachi

P
PPI
June 3, 2018

Man shot

A man was shot and injured by robbers over resistance in the PIB Colony area of the metropolis on Saturday. According to rescue sources, two robbers riding a motorbike intercepted the 35-year-old man, Javaid, son of Muhammad Iqbal, but he offered them resistance, the one of them opened fire on him and fled.

