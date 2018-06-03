tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was shot and injured by robbers over resistance in the PIB Colony area of the metropolis on Saturday. According to rescue sources, two robbers riding a motorbike intercepted the 35-year-old man, Javaid, son of Muhammad Iqbal, but he offered them resistance, the one of them opened fire on him and fled.
