Senior Khosas in, junior’s position unclear at PTI border

LAHORE: In a major political development concerning southern Punjab, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali Khosa, a veteran politician and former governor of Punjab, announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday.

The announcement was made during a media briefing at his residence in DHA, where PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jehangir Khan Tareen, Abdul Aleem Khan met the senior Khosa.

Sardar Saifuddin Khosa, elder son of Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, was also present on the occasion.

However, Sardar Dost Mohammed Khosa, former chief minister of Punjab and youngest son of Sardar Zulfiqar, was not present on the occasion. His name had been linked to the murder of a showbiz woman Sapna in the past.

During the media briefing later, Sardar Saifuddin Khosa said entire Khosa family had joined the PTI. Jehangir Tareen, while responding to a reporter’s question, however clarified that all those belonging to Khosa family present on the occasion had joined the PTI. This is noteworthy that Dost Khosa was not present in the meeting.

Talking to the media, Imran Khan welcomed Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa family in the party folds.

He said neutral umpires were necessary for fair and transparent polls. He said the 2018 elections would define the future course of nation and stated that polls must be held on time.

To a question regarding caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Imran said the PTI suggested a name for the CM slot with sincerity, but a lot of hue and cry was raised, after which it was withdrawn.

Responding to a question about Khwaja Asif’s restoration by the court, Imran said the PTI accepted the verdict.

To another query regarding Farooq Bandial, Imran Khan said that he remained associated with the PML-N for many years, but when he joined the PTI, suddenly an uproar was created. However, he said he was glad to see the response of social media over it.

Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa told the media on the occasion that the Muslim League had turned into Nawaz-League lately and added that after Mian Nawaz Sharif came to power, ministers of Pervez Musharraf became part of his party.

He said he quit the PML-N at the time of its peak and stood by it while the party was in crisis.

Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa is the only politician in the history of Punjab who got elected for nine times. He was elected to 1962 Legislative Assembly also. Then was elected in general elections of 1970, 1977, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1993, 1997, 2008 by-elections and later got elected as senator on the PML-N in 2012. He also served as provincial minister for several terms and was also made governor of Punjab in 1999.

In 2008 general elections, while Shahbaz Sharif was yet to contest by-polls after getting clearance from the Election Commission, as a stopgap arrangement, his son Sardar Dost Mohammed Khosa was made the Punjab chief minister. His two other sons Saifuddin and Hassan Khosa served as PML-N MNAs in 2008, but later joined the PPP before the 2013 polls. Then they joined Tehreek-e-Insaf and on Friday, the head of Khosa tribe from DG Khan Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa also joined the PTI.

Meanwhile former PML-N MPA from Sharaqpur, district Sheikhupura, Ali Asghar Manda, and former health minister and PPP MPA from Sialkot, Dr Tanveerul Islam, Friday announced joining the PTI. The announcement was made after their meeting with Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman later also visited the residence of former speaker Punjab Assembly Afzal Sahi, who also announced joining PTI formally along with his group.

Besides, Imran Khan held a meeting with Khusro Bakhtiar, head of Junoobi Punjab Mahaz, and other members including Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak. Tahir Bashir Cheema was also present on the occasion.