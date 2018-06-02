Rasheed wants doubles events for juniors

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rasheed Malik called on the private clubs to promote doubles events at the junior level to help national federation get the required talent for international tournaments at right age.

Rasheed, who was speaking as guest of honour at the Shalimar Club Rawalpindi tournament the other day, said that PLTA had decided to make the doubles compulsory for all junior events.

“Look I recently travelled with the Under-12 team to Nepal where we found it quite difficult to field a doubles pair. Our juniors hardly play doubles at their clubs or at the facility where they train.

“Now as PLTA secretary I have recommended making doubles a permanent feature in local events. I would also call on the private clubs to promote junior tournaments and make it a permanent feature of their training.”

The former Pakistan Davis Cup captain also praised the school initiative programme that he said was going great guns in the province. “We are making efforts to further increase the scope to a level where maximum schools could be made part of that programme. The game of tennis is rapidly growing in the province.”

Rasheed praised Shalimar Club’s efforts in promoting tennis. “It is one of the oldest and most active clubs in the city. It has served the game in thick and thin.”

Club secretary Syed Rizwan Mashadi thanked Rasheed and his family members to be part of the final day of the tournament. He also narrated silent features of club activities and efforts being done to promote different sports including tennis.

Former Davis Cup player Inamul Haq, who also works as a coach at the club, thanked Rasheed for putting in

efforts to popularise tennis in Punjab.

The function was also attended by former Davis Cup player Hameedul Haq, national player Imran Siddiqui, Nauman Aleem, Maheen Aftab, Noor Malik and tennis officials Mehboob Khan, Shahzad Alvi and Arif Qureshi. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) official Group Captain (r) Aftab also graced the occasion.

Rasheed later presented shield to club secretary Rizwan Mashadi.

At the end, trophies were distributed among the winners and runners-up. Uzaifa Khan beat Talha Khan 6-4, 6-3 to win the under-18 event while Muhammad Yahya got better of Muhammad Taha 4-2, 5-3 to win the under-12 event.