FIFA lifts suspension on Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY: FIFA Thursday lifted a suspension imposed on Guatemala 18 months ago over its failure to comply with anti-corruption rules.The suspension prevented Guatemalan teams from participating in international competitions such as the Gold Cup, the Central American Games and the CONCACAF Champions League. Football’s governing body said it made the decision after receiving a letter from Juan Carlos Rios, the head of a FIFA-appointed “Normalization Committee” to oversee the Fedefut. The letter confirmed that the committee was operational.The suspension “is lifted with immediate effect, restoring all its rights as a federation member of FIFA,” Rios told a press conference. “It is a very happy day for us.”