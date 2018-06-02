PU association elects office-bearers

LAHORE: A meeting of Punjab University Officers Welfare Association was held the other day in which office bearers of the association were elected.

Chief Pharmacist & Resident Officer-I Iftikhar Ahmad Ch has been elected as President, Deputy Registrar Administration-II Imtiaz Ahmad as Vice-President, Assistant Registrar Affiliation Muhammad Abbas as General Secretary, Network Administrator Controller Office Rana Muzaffar Ali as Joint Secretary, Deputy Director IT Mujtaba Ali Gondal as Publicity Secretary and Treasurer University Rao Muhammad Tahir Rafique as the Treasurer of the association.