PFA seals 89 ice factories

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed 89 ice factories, including 31 in the provincial metropolis during a special raid conducted against them across the province.

Officials said factories were closed for not installing Reverse Osmosis (RO) filter system as well as failing to maintain hygienic working environment and non-compliance with previous instructions of the authority.

PFA Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said it was a fourth phase of crackdown against ice factories and during inspections, the teams had sealed 89 factories and imposed heavy fine tickets on 219 outlets. Meanwhile, the arrangements were found satisfactory on 124 ice plants in a daylong activity.

In Lahore, PFA has sealed Ya Ali, Mian and Baloch, Imran, Israr, Insaf, Iqbal, Bismillah, Bilal, Shair Rubani, Arsalan, Cool Point, Sheraz, Paradise, Punjab and other ice factories over multiple hygiene issues like not changing rusted ice moulds.

Mengal said PFA is giving complete consultation and guideline to ice factories for improving hygiene. He said that PFA has devised a special ice production training course for ice workers, which have been started in PFA training schools. He said the use of low quality ice causes diseases like diarrhoea, gastro and other stomach diseases in human. He said that PFA would not de-seal ice factories after three sealing during the current season. PFA’s watchdogs directed factories for keeping premises neat and clean, installing RO filter system in factories, the PFA DG mentioned. On the other hand, 20 food businesses were also closed down in 36 districts of Punjab. Also, a cumulative fine of Rs355,000 was imposed on 38 food points. The teams have sealed Papadum factory in Multan, one in Sargodha and five each shop in Gujranwala and DG Khan Divisions. Food premises were sealed on failure to meet food standards, food adulteration and for selling banned products.

PFA also imposed Rs28,000 fine on three food points in Multan, Rs89,000 fine on nine eateries in Rawalpindi, Rs84,500 fine on seven food premises in Sargodha, Rs54,000 fine in Gujranwala and Rs99,500 on 12 FBOs in DG Khan. PFA’s watchdogs have imposed fines for not following previous instructions and food hygiene rules. The purpose of the drive was to ensure the availability and supply of safe and hygienic food and meat in Punjab.