PTI’s flip-flopping continues over Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed on Friday continued flip-flopping over the issue of nomination of caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

He had suggested the names of Nasir Durrani and Hassan Askari a day earlier as the caretaker CM. On Friday, on his party’s recommendation, suggested another two names: Yaqub Izhar and renowned columnist Orya Maqbool Jan. As per the instructions of the leadership, Rasheed, in a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Mohammed Iqbal Khan, presented these two names.

Later, a tweet by PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry rejected the name of Orya Maqbool Jan and added the name of Ayaz Amir, a renowned columnist as well as a former MPA and MNA of PML-N from Chakwal in 1997 and 2008 polls, respectively. Ayaz Amir had parted ways with the PML-N.

After this new development, former Punjab Assembly opposition leader released his video message in which he mentioned new names for the caretaker CM. Fawad's tweet said: "PTI had proposed three names to be appointed as the caretaker Punjab CM. 1) Hassan Askari 2) Ayaz Amir 3) Yaqub Izhar.

“An agreement on one name is expected by tomorrow (Saturday) evening.” After this tweet, in the video message, Mian Mehmood, however, didn’t drop the name of Orya Maqbool Jan and stressed that the PTI had suggested four names including that of Hassan Askari, Ayaz Amir, Orya Maqbool Jan and Yaqub Izhar.