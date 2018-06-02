Texas boy wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

TEXAS: Karthik Nemmani of McKinney won the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, taking home a $40,000 cash prize after beating the same speller who defeated him at his countywide bee in February.

Nemmani, 14, went head-to-head with fellow Texan Naysa Modi, 12, for only a few moments before winning the bee with the word "koinonia," which is a body of religious believers. "I had confidence, but I didn’t really think it would happen," Nemmani said moments after receiving his trophy at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in suburban Washington.

"I’m just really happy. This has just been a dream come true." Modi quickly wiped away tears as she walked off the stage with her family. She lost the competition by misspelling the word bewusstseinslage, which is a state of consciousness or a feeling devoid of sensory components. Nemmani’s loss to Modi at the county level would normally have disqualified him for the national bee but he took advantage of a new programme called RSVBee, which allows spellers to pay to compete in the national bee.

"In tough regions like Dallas and San Francisco, a lot of kids have a lot of potential, but they aren’t able to qualify," said Nemmani, who spent at least four hours a day studying for the bee. His father, Krishna Nemmani, an immigrant from Hyderabad, India, said his son had worked hard "every day and night."