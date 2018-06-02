Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Gas shortage

The problem of gas shortage in Shah Faisal Colony has turned into a serious one. At times, the supply of gas is not restored for the entire day. This has created so many problems for residents. With their daily lives on a standstill, these people have to order in food.

This practice adds additional burden on families – especially low-income families. Despite receiving several complaints, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has not responded to this problem.

Maryam Ishtiaq

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar