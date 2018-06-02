tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The problem of gas shortage in Shah Faisal Colony has turned into a serious one. At times, the supply of gas is not restored for the entire day. This has created so many problems for residents. With their daily lives on a standstill, these people have to order in food.
This practice adds additional burden on families – especially low-income families. Despite receiving several complaints, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has not responded to this problem.
Maryam Ishtiaq
Karachi
