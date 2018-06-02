Gas shortage

The problem of gas shortage in Shah Faisal Colony has turned into a serious one. At times, the supply of gas is not restored for the entire day. This has created so many problems for residents. With their daily lives on a standstill, these people have to order in food.

This practice adds additional burden on families – especially low-income families. Despite receiving several complaints, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has not responded to this problem.

Maryam Ishtiaq

Karachi