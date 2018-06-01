Khawaja Asif case: It is not fair to destroy anyone’s career, says SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday observed that disclosing foreign salary by former foreign minister is sufficient hence it would not be fair to destroy anyone’s career.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the appeal of former foreign minister Khawaja Asif against his disqualification.

Khawaja Asif however, had challenged in the Supreme Court his disqualification and had submitted that there is no constitutional bar on employment of members of the National Assembly.

Resuming the hearing into the instant appeal, Justice Umer Ata Bandial while heading the bench observed that disclosing foreign salary by the petitioner (Khawaja Asif) is sufficient adding that it was not fair to destroy anyone carrier.

The court questioned as to whether Khawaja Asif had disclosed in his nomination papers, salary of AED9000. Sikandar Bashir Mohmand, counsel for Usman Dar, responded that he did mention AED9000 but mentioned zero in next box of the nomination paper

Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed that it would be examined as to whether facts were mentioned in the nomination papers or not.

Sikandar Bashir Mohmand contended that it was not disclosed before the tribunal separately regarding the salary as well as foreign income, adding that Mr Asif had also not shown in tax returns, the foreign remittances of Rs3.8 million. He further submitted that Khawaja Asif did not mention his salary in foreign remittances of Rs6.8 million as well.

The court however, observed that it would not go into the tax returns as it is the job of tax authorities to impose penalty on it.

The learned counsel for Usman Dar further submitted that the foreign income of Khawaja Asif is liable for tax in Pakistan, adding that he concealed his foreign employment in tax returns and nomination papers as well.

Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed that the issue before the court pertained to disqualification under Article 62(1)(f).