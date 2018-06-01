England call Curran as Stokes cover for Pakistan finale

LONDON: Surrey left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran has received a late-call-up into England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan as cover for all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has a tight left hamstring.

The uncapped teenager was summoned on Wednesday and is now due to train with England at Headingley on Thursday — with the second and final Test against Pakistan starting at Yorkshire’s headquarters in Leeds on Friday.

Stokes is yet to have a scan but will be assessed by England medical staff on Thursday.This month saw Curran claim his maiden 10-wicket haul in first-class cricket.The 19-year-old took 10 for 101 across two innings as Surrey thrashed Yorkshire by an innings and 17 runs in a First Division County Championship fixture at The Oval, with his victims including England captain Joe Root and India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, whom he dismissed twice.

Curran’s older brother Tom, a 23-year-old right-arm fast-medium bowler, has represented England in all three international formats — Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s — with his most recent appearance coming in a seven-wicket ODI win away to New Zealand at Christchurch in March.

Tom also played in England’s final two Tests of their recent Ashes series loss in Australia. The brothers are the sons of the late former Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin Curran. Sam Curran was called into England’s T20 squad during the tri-series involving Australia and New Zealand earlier this year but did not play.Pakistan hammered England by nine wickets to win the first Test at Lord’s inside four days as Root’s men suffered their sixth defeat in eight matches at this level.