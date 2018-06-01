Salman for continuation of anti-dengue efforts

LAHORE: Outgoing Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said the issue of dengue was effectively controlled due to strong commitment of the political leadership and continued hard work of the public sector departments.

In order to maintain strict control on spread of dengue in future as well, the anti-dengue efforts will have to be continued during the coming days with same speed and zeal as any leniency during the coming monsoon season could unravel the spread of dengue.

He expressed these views while addressing the last video link meeting in the committee room of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, according to a handout issued here on Thursday. Specialised Healthcare Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Dengue Expert Advisory Group Chairman Prof Dr Faisal Masood, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, health CEOs and senior officers of different departments concerned attended the meeting. Dengue Control Programme Additional DG Dr Saeed Ghumman gave a briefing about the situation of dengue issue in the province. Entomologist Prof Waseem Akram stressed the need for remaining alert in the monsoon season and continuation of dengue surveillance activities so that the dengue spread could be controlled.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that tremendous work was carried out to overcome the dengue problem during the last several years and a successful model presented to the world by the Punjab government for controlling dengue. He said the coming government would have to ensure strict vigilance to maintain the hard work of public sector departments. He asked the government departments to ensure implementation of anti-dengue SOPs in their respective departments so that the people could remain safe from dengue in future.

Cheques distributed: Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan distributed 14 cheques worth Rs60,000/- each among the 14 deserving artistes from the reserves of Artiste Support Fund. A ceremony in this regard was held at the Ministry of Culture and Information Punjab, Alhamra Hall, Lahore. Capt (R) Atta Muhammad said it was a huge responsibility on our shoulders and we have done it in a transparent manner. All the remaining deserving artistes will be provided the cheques before the Eid-ul-Fitr. Comedian Jawad Waseem was also present there.