IG orders foolproof security on Youm-e-Ali

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (Retired) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that all possible resources should be used for the security of 1,620 Majalis and mourning processions on the occasion of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) on Ramazan 21.

He expressed these views while addressing the RPOs and DPOs' video link conference. The IG said special attention should be paid to the security plan of ‘Youm e Ali.’ The plan should be prepared under the supervision of DPOs, and the suggestions of local administrators of Majalis and processions should be considered. He directed four layered security to sensitive districts and A category processions. He said that no mourners should be allowed to enter the procession without checking by walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

He also said that the security of markets, banks and shopping centres should be beefed up in the last 10 days of Ramazan and patrolling time of Dolphin and patrolling forces should be enhanced in order to control street crime. Expressing concern over increase in crime incidents in some districts, the IG expressed anger to the respective RPOs and DPOs. He urges them to boost up actions to detain criminals and gangs involved in crimes. He said that search, sweep and combing operations should be boosted up along with increase in patrolling in crime-prone areas.

Additional IG operations Aamir Zulfiqar Khan briefed the IG that more than 40,000 police officers, officials and volunteers would perform their duties throughout the province on “Youm e Ali” while 261 walkthrough gates, 5,382 metal detectors and 996 CCTV cameras would be used for security of processions and Majalis.

The Lahore CCPO and all the RPOs briefed the IG about the security plans for the last “Ashura of Ramzan, “Youm e Ali and Jumma tul Wida in their regions. The IG said that the patrolling hours of Dolphin and other patrolling force should be increased in important markets and other sensitive areas. He directed the senior officers to monitor the measures taken for traffic management on important roads. He said the security mechanism in all the district courts of the province should be improved. No one should be allowed to enter the court premises without complete body search, he added.