Tajik Embassy, PTDC hold seminar on tourism

Rawalpindi: The Ambassador of Republic of Tajikistan, Shirali Jononv underscoring the importance of tourism stated that it plays an important role in generating GDP, revitalise foreign trade balance, creates avenues of employment and additional jobs. Similarly, tourism promotes the development of various sectors such as transport and communications, culture, arts, production of consumers goods and other sectors of economy in majority of countries.

He shared these views while addressing the participants of a one day seminar on Tajikistan-'The land of opportunities for Tourism Industry of Pakistan,' organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan with the cooperation of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) at the Flashman Hotel here Thursday.

The one day seminar was also graced by Managing Director, PTDC, Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan and General Manager, PTDC (Audit), Ali Akbar and Madam Amon Zoda Shireen, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on Development Tourism, Republic of Tajikista, attended largely by officials of Tajikistan Embassy in Pakistan, hoteliers, tour operators as well as Media Manager Mukhtar Ali.

At the very outset, the Tajikistan ambassador appreciated the Managing Director, Ghafoor Khan for what he said making good arrangements made in organizing the seminar by Tajikistan Embassy at PTDC Headquarters.

Continuing Sherali Jononov said that tourism is recognized as one of the highly profitable area of the world economy and indeed economic phenomena of the 20th Century. While hailing the scenic beauty in Pakistan surrounded with mountains, parks, lakes rivers and deserts, the ambassador said that Tajikistan has also rich historical and cultural inheritances and natural resources besides having a real potential for encouragement of more tourists to the country. He remarked that despite the ever increasing and unpredictable shocks from terrorist attacks and political instability, to health pandemics and natural disasters, travel and tourism continued to show its resilience in 2016, contributing direct GDP growth of 3.1 per cent and supporting 6 million net additional jobs in the sector.

In total, travel and tourism generated $7.6 trillion (10.2 per cent of global GDP) and 292 million jobs in 2016, equivalent to 1 in 10 jobs in the global economy. Moreover, over the longer term, growth of the travel and tourism sector would continue to be strong so long as the investment and development takes place in an open and sustainable manner. In doing so, not only could we expect the sector to support over 380 million jobs by 2027, but it would continue to grow its economic contribution, providing the rationale for the further protection of nature, habitats and bio diversity.

Speaking earlier, PTDC Chief Ch.Abdul Ghafoor Khan appreciated the electronic visa system introduced by Tajikistan which he said provides great relief to foreign people particularly tourists during getting visa of Tajiskistan online. The new electronic visa system managing director said has also ended hardships for tourists to stand in queues for hours. It is also facilitating the process of obtaining a visa of Tajikistan and increasing the number of tourists in various countries.

Pointing towards participation of leading tour operators, travel agents and hoteliers in the seminar Ghafoor Khan believed that it could bring good effects in tourism sector. It is also hoped that all these would definitely play positive, practical and effective role in promoting tourism in Pakistan. The holding of such events through joint cooperation would ultimately create good impact in the economy sector of Pakistan and Tajikistan besides making improvement of relations between these two countries.