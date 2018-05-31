Rupee stable

The rupee stayed flat against the dollar on Wednesday due to easy supply of the dollars, dealers said.

The rupee closed steady at 115.61 against the dollar in the interbank currency market. The domestic currency remained range-bound, as dollar supplies were sufficient to meet the demand.

Amid increase in demand, the rupee suffered minor losses against the dollar in the open market. It closed weaker at 118.50/118.80 to the greenback.

The rupee ended at 118.30 and 118.70 for buying and selling in the previous session. Dealers see the rupee to maintain its firmness this week amid political stability. However, the forex market could witness some volatile sessions in the period ahead.