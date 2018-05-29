Closure of educational institutions demanded

Islamabad : As the chances of suffering from heatstroke are increasing due to rise in temperature during the next seven days, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) needs to make announcement of immediate start of summer vacation in federal government educational institutions.

According to health experts, the people should stay inside and take precautionary measures while going out. The hospitals of twin cities have already been receiving gastro patients and those hit by heat stroke. As per previous schedule, the coming Friday will be last day before summer vacation.