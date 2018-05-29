Pensioners demand additional 3 months pensions

Islamabad : The Association for the Welfare of Retired Persons (AWRP) in a letter to the PM demanded that additional three month pensions be awarded to the pensioners as has been given to the serving federal govt employees.

On having heard the news that Prime Minister has very graciously granted three months salary to every employee of the Federal Govt, an emergent meeting of Executive Committee of AWRP was called under its Chairman Manzur Hussain, former Auditor General of Pakistan.

The meeting while appreciating the gesture of magnanimity of the Prime Minister which is an unprecedented act, is thickly enveloped in despair and gloom that a sizeable segment i.e pensioners, who sacrificed their youth and blood for the nation have somehow been lost sight of. They and their family members constitute a potential vote bank in the general electorate of the country.

The meeting felt that the pensioners are most hard hit people in view of their meager pension which can hardly meet their both ends. They are admittedly more deserving than any other class of the society owing to their miserable financial plight. The AWRP demanded the Prime Minister to extend this concession to the pensioners as well by granting them three months additional pension as a special dispensation which will be remembered in the annals of history of Pakistan as an act of extreme benevolence.

"This will facilitate them during the Holy month of Ramadan and would enable them to participate in the Eid festivities along with other members of the society with dignity and without having sense of deprivation and discrimination," the meeting observed.