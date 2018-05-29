Smeda CEO appointed

LAHORE: Ministry of Industries and Production Monday appointed Fuad Hashim Rabbani as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) who assumed the charge of the post.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani before joining SMEDA has been working as Joint Secretary, Federal Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms till February 2017 and earlier from February 2015 to March 2016 he remained posted as Commissioner Zhob Division. From January 2013 to February 2017, he worked as Provincial Secretary Energy in the government of Balochistan.

Fuad has served as Commercial Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in Seoul (Korea) from the year 2008 to 2012 and during the first decade of his service career. He has also been working with Punjab government from 2003 to 2008. In Punjab, he worked as Deputy Secretary Finance Department and Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat.