OPPO announces appointments

KARACHI: OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology, on Monday announced new leadership aimed at expediting its international business and cultivating young talents, a statement said.
Alen Wu, vice president of OPPO, formerly in-charge of China Marketing and Sales, has been appointed to be responsible for OPPO’s international business, it added.
