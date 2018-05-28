Punjab govt plans to meet 0.3 million nurses deficit

LAHORE: Government of Punjab planning to induct 0.3m nurses in allied hospitals all around the province. Punjab with a population of 110 million faces a critical deficit of qualified and skilled health workers particularly nurses and midwives. The gaps widen as the population growth outpaces the development efforts. To address these widening gaps the Government of Punjab has introduced multiple evidence driven initiatives over the last few years. This included the highest increase ever in the sanctioned posts of nurses over the last two years i.e.46% increase in sanctioned seats.

Today Punjab has 14 Nursing Colleges 55 Nursing Schools 12 Public Health Nursing Schools 3 midwifery schools and 19 community midwife training schools producing 5,125 nurses and lady health visitors every year.

A total of 64,846 nurses from Punjab are registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council. As per WHO Global HRH strategy there is a requirement of 4.45 doctors nurses and midwives per 1000 population which translates into need of another 314 697 nurses and midwives in Punjab.

Unless rectified at the current production rate of 5,125 nurses and midwives per year this deficit will only widen over the years. Against the recommended 1 3 doctor nurse ratio the Punjab standards at 1 doctor for every 0.69 nurse. The policy round table aimed at generating a discussion around optimizing the utilization of existing nursing workforce meeting the critical nurses and midwives gaps in Punjab and deliberating on policy various policy options their merits and demerits.

Conclusive directions were put forth as policy directives for the next five years. Speaking at the occasion CEO PPHA Dr Shabnum Sarfraz informed that policy recommendations suggested by the participants will guide the development of Punjab HRH Strategic Framework that would define priority actions areas related to nursing education and their engagement in service delivery.

The senior nursing faculty appreciated the recent government endeavors in improving nursing strength in public sector hospitals. The key challenges highlighted by the participants were the weakness of service structure gaps in education planning and optimization of available workforce. Introduction of shorter modules for specializations were suggested.

It was also recommended that a bachelors program for midwifery and a cadre for public health nurses be introduced considering the unique health needs of the province. The need to create specialty programs was emphasized by the DG nursing and Controller Nursing Examinations. The participants also suggested opening of a nursing college with each medical college.

Everyone strongly endorsed the need to optimize both the production and utilization of nursing and midwifery workforce in Punjab and increase the creation of new seats in nursing colleges by 100% as well as increase in sanctioned seats by 100 %. With respect to the recent nursing council notification the participants agreed that further deliberations are required on phasing out of diploma program and developing public health nurses or other specialties.

The roundtable was attended by Director General Nursing Nursing Examination Controller President Midwifery Association of Pakistan Principal University of Health Sciences Nursing College Principal Children s Hospital and Institute of Child Health Saida Waheed FMH College of Nursing and other senior nursing faculty of public and private sector universities and hospitals Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department and subject matter experts. About Punjab Public Health Agency PPHA has been established by the government of Punjab Pakistan to serve as the main source of technical and scientific expertise on public health matters.

It is expected to be an enabling force for the public s health and serve as the focal point for public health commitments interventions and activities provincially nationally and internationally.

PPHA envisions to be an institution of excellence for the advancement of public health recognized for disease prevention and control through generation and utilization of knowledge.