PM felicitates cricket team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Sunday congratulated Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed and chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi over winning the Lord’s test match against England. Pakistan team won the first test match by nine wickets in the two-match series.
