S Arabia sells 3.95b riyals of domestic sukuk

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's finance ministry sold 3.95 billion riyals ($1.05 billion) of domestic sukuk in its monthly sale by re-opening an issue originally made last month, the ministry said. It sold 3.35 billion riyals of five-year sukuk, 350 million riyals of seven-year and 250 million riyals of 10-year. Last month, the ministry sold 5.0 billion riyals of domestic sukuk.