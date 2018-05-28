Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

S Arabia sells 3.95b riyals of domestic sukuk

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's finance ministry sold 3.95 billion riyals ($1.05 billion) of domestic sukuk in its monthly sale by re-opening an issue originally made last month, the ministry said. It sold 3.35 billion riyals of five-year sukuk, 350 million riyals of seven-year and 250 million riyals of 10-year. Last month, the ministry sold 5.0 billion riyals of domestic sukuk.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar