Lahore races: Dil De Ruba, Candle surprise winners

LAHORE: Dil De Ruba and Candle were the surprise winners of the third and fourth races in the day of favourites domination at Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

All the five races of Super Conquest Plate had favorites winning the top positions in the first, second and fifth races which included Desert Rain, Stone Queen, and Mighty Satiana respectively.

In the first class 7 and division 5 race, Desert Rain did not let the focus of the followers of the sport slip away from the start till the end. It was followed by Music Boy at second place while the third place went to Killing Eye that killed the desires of many while bringing joy for its owner with his surprise performance.

Stone Queen consolidated the pundits belief in her by winning the second race in class 7 and division 4 and 5. Top Shot was a surprise entry in the top three when it became second while Gambler Boy believed taking the place and it came third.

Dil De Ruba staged an upset in the third race to be the winner when all were expecting Baa Maqsad to be the victorious in this in class 7 and division 3 and 4 race. Ok Dear and Power of Dream got the second and third positions respectively as they were already in the favouirtes list. Candle was the winner of the fourth class 7 and division 2 and 3 race while Mitwa was second and both these position were upsets and even the third position winning pony Red Flame too was a surprise. In this race Socrates, Abdullah Princess, Spare Parts and Rashk-e-Qamar were expected to take positions.

Mighty Satiana, Sparking and Carry on Jutta were winners in the fifth race of class 6 and division 3 and 4. When Mighty Satiyana, Tarar Queen and Carry On Jutta were favourites. Mighty Satiana and Carry on Jutta came up to their billing while Sparking replaced Tarar Queenfor a second place here.