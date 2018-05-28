Pak origin’s Mujtaba stars in Carolina League

MORRISVILLE: All-round display by Mujtaba Tariq of Pakistan origin, steered Morrisville Warriors to a thumping 82-run victory over Cary Cricketers in a match of North Carolina Triangular Cricket League at Bethesda Ground here.

Mujtaba, son of former first cricketer from Lahore and Dawood Club Tariq Bashir, first hammered unbeaten 80 and then bagged 3 wickets for 15 runs to help Warriors to emerge victorious.

Scores: Morrisville Warriors 224 for 5 in 20 overs(Mujtaba Tariq 80* off 26 balls, Sowmya Mishra 60, Abhishek Simhachalam 30,Santosh Sarikonda 22, Abdul Hameed 2/41, Deepak Ananth 2/60). Cary Cricketers 142 for 8 (Nehal Panikh 34,Deepak Ananth 30, Mujataba Tariq 3/15, Avinash Reddy 2/4).