Abbas-led bowlers make it a Pakistan day, says Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD: Former Test pacer Sarfraz Nawaz who is in London these days attributed Lord’s Test success to Pakistani bowlers’ ability to bowl to a perfect line and length.

Talking to The News from London just after Pakistan’s nine-wicket win Sunday, Sarfraz said it was an exciting experience to see Mohammad Abbas bowling to a line that could be called perfect for English conditions.

“Those who follow domestic cricket know well that Abbas has been one of the most successful bowlers but watching him carrying that success to international cricket is something electrifying. Abbas who picked 8 for 64 in the match surely was the pick of Pakistan attack. His early inroads into England batting line up in both innings put cracks which were later exploited by other bowlers.”

Sarfraz who has decades of experience playing in English conditions said that Abbas’ immaculate line and length and his ability to make the ball move to both directions was a perfect recipe for English conditions. “In England you need such a bowler. He has got the variety and technique that suits English conditions.”

The Melbourne hero also praised Mohammad Aamir for giving his best. “Before this Test Aamir was struggling to take wickets. Here he bowled well. His four wickets in the second innings made us believe that he has finally found his wicket taking form. It is a very good news for Pakistan, especially going into second Test at Leeds where the wicket is expected to offer something to quality bowlers.”

Sarfraz Nawaz urged Hassan Ali to be more like Abbas. “Admitted that banging the ball in with a speed sometimes helps you but in England what you need is to bowl to a proper line and length.

Hassan can extract more support from English turfs if he starts forcing the batsmen to play at his deliveries.” The former Northamptonshire bowler praised new look Pakistan batting line up saying that though there was no big scores from any of the batsman, a few fifties were enough to complete England bashing. “No hundred or even closer to hundred score from any Pakistani batsmen we see, still combined batting efforts made the Teat a historic one for Pakistan.”

Sarfraz Nawaz liked the way Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Harris Sohail and Shahdab Khan fought it out. “ Though Azhar hit fifty in the first he is a senior pro and needs to adopt more authoritative approach up front.” Skipper Sarfraz who is going through a lean period with bat these days need to regain his form going into the second Test.

“If Pakistan are to win their first ever series on English soil, Sarfraz is required to lead from the front. A big knock is due on skipper in the second Test at Leeds.”

Sarfraz Nawaz said that Pakistan needed same spirit going into the second Test. “The team can make it a historic series by winning the second Test and series 2-0 provided they keeo the same tempo that was there at Lord’s.”