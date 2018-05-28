Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cyclone death toll in Oman, Yemen rises to 11: authorities

SALALAH, Oman: The death toll from a cyclone that battered southern Oman and the Yemeni island of Socotra has reached 11, while eight sailors are still missing, authorities said. Cyclone Mekunu hit Oman´s Dhofar and Al-Wusta provinces on Friday after intensifying from a category one to a category two cyclone, with winds of up to 170 kilometres (over 100 miles) per hour after it made landfall on Socotra on Thursday. Oman´s civil defence service on Saturday reported two deaths, adding to an earlier toll of a man and a 12-year-old girl. “The third is an Asian man who was missing but his body was found late Saturday in Dhofar” province, spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Al-Badaei said at a press conference late Saturday. “The fourth is a young Omani man who was swept away in his car by flooding,” he added. Socotra´s governor Ramzy Mahrous said on Sunday that the death toll on the island remained seven — five Yemenis and two Indian sailors. A further eight Indian sailors remain missing. The southeastern part of the island remains cut off, but authorities are working to access the area and assess damage, Mahrous told AFP.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar