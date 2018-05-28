Get cholesterol test

Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty blood substance that your body needs to keep cells healthy. It’s produced by your liver and also is found in animal-based foods. There are two kinds of cholesterol: ‘bad’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and ‘good’ high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

* High blood pressure.

* Type 2 diabetes.

* Tobacco use.

* Overweight.

* Insufficient exercise.

* A diet high in saturated fat.