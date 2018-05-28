Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

HN
healthday news
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Get cholesterol test

Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty blood substance that your body needs to keep cells healthy. It’s produced by your liver and also is found in animal-based foods. There are two kinds of cholesterol: ‘bad’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and ‘good’ high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

* High blood pressure.

* Type 2 diabetes.

* Tobacco use.

* Overweight.

* Insufficient exercise.

* A diet high in saturated fat.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar