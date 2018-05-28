Get cholesterol test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty blood substance that your body needs to keep cells healthy. It’s produced by your liver and also is found in animal-based foods. There are two kinds of cholesterol: ‘bad’ low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and ‘good’ high-density lipoprotein (HDL).
* High blood pressure.
* Type 2 diabetes.
* Tobacco use.
* Overweight.
* Insufficient exercise.
* A diet high in saturated fat.
Comments