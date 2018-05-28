Innovators CC record emphatic win over Punjab Lions

KARACHI: Innovators Cricket Club progressed to the quarter-finals when they recorded an emphatic eight-wicket win over Punjab Lions in their match of Dr MA Shah Trophy here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Saturday night.

Akhtar Mohammad blasted a solid 47-ball 54 with three sixes and four fours to enable Innovators CC to achieve the 106-run target in the 16th over after losing two wickets. Fareed Khan made a quick-fire 15-ball 28 with two sixes and three fours. Bilawal and Mazhar-ul-Haq got one wicket each.

After opting to bat first, Punjab Lions struggled throughout and managed only 105-9. Adnan Afridi scored 25-ball 28, hitting two sixes and two fours. Rafay Bajwa made 17 with two fours. Off-spinner Asif Chagarzai and Shah Hussain claimed three wickets each. Paceman Fareed Khan got two wickets.