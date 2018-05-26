British PM impressed with Pak cricket team performance

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday praised the performance of Pakistan cricket team at the Lord’s cricket ground.

May and her husband Philip John joined Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Najam Sethi, businessman and former Punjab Assembly lawmaker Dr Ashraf Chohan, and Romana Ahmed at Lord’s and watched the second match between England and Pakistan.

The prime minister, an avid follower of cricket since her days at the Oxford University where she was introduced to her husband by the former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, spoke to Sethi about the performance of the two teams and exchanged views on the current series that has drawn sold-out crowds.

She told the PCB chairman that Pakistani team had played a good game and showed lots of promise. May said Lord’s was the home of cricket and spectators always loved watching the game there and observed that matches between Pakistan and England are interesting.

The British premier said the Pakistani team had performed well on the first day of the match through a good bowling spell. Pakistan had managed to bowl out all English players at 184 on the first day of the game. On the second day, Pakistan managed to level the score of 184 at the loss of three wickets.

Sethi noted that Pakistani team was in good form and had exhibited discipline. He expressed his hopes that the team will continue to perform and go on to win the series.

May stayed at the Lord’s for over three hours and watched the match keenly and mingled with the Pakistani crowd and others, including officials of the English Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council.

Dr Ashraf Chohan, who was also present at the cricket ground, said it was a pleasant surprise for everyone to find May in their midst. “We were enjoying the match and the good weather when May arrived unannounced. We were all surprised," he said. "She showed quite a lot of interest in the current game and talked about cricket."

The British prime minister seemed to be relaxed and took advantage of her new MCC membership, which she had obtained by jumping the 26-year waiting list for the famous cricket club.

“The British prime minister's job is punishing and she loved relaxing while watching the match. She could have relaxed more if Pakistan didn’t have an upper hand in the match so far!”, noted Dr Chohan.