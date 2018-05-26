3 of a family drown in Sindh

BAHAWALPUR: Three boys of a family drowned in River Sindh Friday afternoon while near Chacharran Sharif in district Rahim Yar Khan. They were also fasting and went to the river bank for a dip to beat the sizzling heat. According local police, three boys of Syed family, residents of Mohalla Bukhari Chacharran Sharif; Samar Abbas, 12, s/o Shah Nawaz Shah, Asif Ali, 13, s/o Muhammad Altaf Shah and Muhammad Salman,11, s/o Muhammad Imtiaz Shah drowned in the river. Later, the bodies of Samar Abbas and Muhammad Asif were fished out of the river while Salman was also rescued, who was in a critical condition and later died at rural health centre Chacharran Sharif. Their funeral prayers will be offered today (Saturday) at Chacharran Sharif Rest House.

PROTEST: Lady Health Visitors (LHVs ) of Bahawalnagar district Friday afternoon forcibly entered the deputy commissioner’s office amid shouting slogans for the payment of their years-long arrears by the health department. Later, the protesting LHVs left the DC Office after successful negotiations with ADC-G on assurance that all their arrears would be paid by June 5.