3 of a family drown in Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Three boys of a family drowned in River Sindh Friday afternoon while near Chacharran Sharif in district Rahim Yar Khan. They were also fasting and went to the river bank for a dip to beat the sizzling heat. According local police, three boys of Syed family, residents of Mohalla Bukhari Chacharran Sharif; Samar Abbas, 12, s/o Shah Nawaz Shah, Asif Ali, 13, s/o Muhammad Altaf Shah and Muhammad Salman,11, s/o Muhammad Imtiaz Shah drowned in the river. Later, the bodies of Samar Abbas and Muhammad Asif were fished out of the river while Salman was also rescued, who was in a critical condition and later died at rural health centre Chacharran Sharif. Their funeral prayers will be offered today (Saturday) at Chacharran Sharif Rest House.
PROTEST: Lady Health Visitors (LHVs ) of Bahawalnagar district Friday afternoon forcibly entered the deputy commissioner’s office amid shouting slogans for the payment of their years-long arrears by the health department. Later, the protesting LHVs left the DC Office after successful negotiations with ADC-G on assurance that all their arrears would be paid by June 5.
BAHAWALPUR: Three boys of a family drowned in River Sindh Friday afternoon while near Chacharran Sharif in district Rahim Yar Khan. They were also fasting and went to the river bank for a dip to beat the sizzling heat. According local police, three boys of Syed family, residents of Mohalla Bukhari Chacharran Sharif; Samar Abbas, 12, s/o Shah Nawaz Shah, Asif Ali, 13, s/o Muhammad Altaf Shah and Muhammad Salman,11, s/o Muhammad Imtiaz Shah drowned in the river. Later, the bodies of Samar Abbas and Muhammad Asif were fished out of the river while Salman was also rescued, who was in a critical condition and later died at rural health centre Chacharran Sharif. Their funeral prayers will be offered today (Saturday) at Chacharran Sharif Rest House.
PROTEST: Lady Health Visitors (LHVs ) of Bahawalnagar district Friday afternoon forcibly entered the deputy commissioner’s office amid shouting slogans for the payment of their years-long arrears by the health department. Later, the protesting LHVs left the DC Office after successful negotiations with ADC-G on assurance that all their arrears would be paid by June 5.
Comments