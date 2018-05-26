Pak Post to computerise GPOs record

Islamabad : The Postal Services will complete the process of computerisation of records in General Post Offices (GPOs) by December this year and then the same mechanism for 3,200 Post Offices will be initiated.

Under the Postal Reforms Agenda, the government has planned to re-brand and upgrade post offices with new logo and a changed outlook to revitalise its perception among the general public.

An official said that Pakistan Post generated Rs11 billion revenue from its various services while ‘same day mail’ service had been started in the twin cities and it would be inaugurated in Lahore.

The Urgent Mail Service (UMS), he said, had been introduced with track and trace system to improve the service while in Rs40 a posted mail is transferred across the country.

The Electronic Money Order (EMO) is the swift way to transfer money from one post office to other post office. This service is available at 83 GPOs of the country.