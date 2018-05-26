AIOU to hold 2nd national graduate conference soon

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold 2nd national graduate conference within next couple of months.

It will provide a platform to the academicians and researchers to share their research-based work that helps to address society-related socio-economic issues, a press release Friday said.

This is the part of the university’s regular activities to promote creativity and innovations in the academic pursuits.

The conference is being organised by the varsity’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui has decided that the conference will be a regular feature to promote research culture in the country.

The graduate forum provides an opportunity for the graduate students (masters and above) to share their research work that has already been finalised or is in process.

The participation in the conference will be open for the students other than the AIOU.

The Second National Graduate Conference will add an extraordinary element of thinking beyond the limits of disciplines and bringing up the ideas of interdisciplinary conversations as well as innovative research ideas.

The forum will enable the graduate students for developing their research works into publishable literature.

The university will offer a space for inter-disciplinary interaction for developing cross-disciplinary research proposals and to bring innovation in research at graduate level, the announcement added.