Islamabad : A literary session ‘Muzakra’ was held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on the benefits and learning of age-old ‘Value-Support System’ in Punjab province.
Ex-Chairman of Anthropology Department of Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad Dr Hafeez ul Rahaman and Dr. Majid Khan, a well known social scientist, enlightened the participants on the subject.
