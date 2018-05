Calligraphy gallery to open on 28th

Islamabad: Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui will inaugurate Calligraphy Gallery at National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) in a ceremony on May 28 (Monday).

A number of calligraphic art pieces of renowned calligraphers from across the country have been placed at the gallery for the visitors. NH&LH Division Federal Secretary Engineer Aamir Hasan and Head of NLPD, IftikharArif will also be present in the ceremony.

The newly established Calligraphy Wing of NLPD will start classes for the students from July so that they can utilize their summer vacation in a better way and learn this art by prominent artists.