Self-medication can complicate health issues

Islamabad: People usually avoid visiting medical experts and physicians to obtain proper advice and used to take medicines at their own. Especially during Ramazan, most of the people try self-medication and reach hospitals after trying their own luck with already available spare medicines at home which usually leave people with more trouble.

Former Additional medical superintendent of Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and senior medical practitioner, Dr Farhat Abbas, while talking to ‘The News’ said that people often use self-medication to avoid going to the doctor, but the consequences can be serious enough to land you in the hospital. During Ramazan, many people can face some health related issues and symptoms like persistent fever and rash could be associated with underlying medical conditions that require proper diagnosis to be effectively treated. In some cases, such as diabetes or heart disease, letting symptoms go unchecked could increase risk of developing serious complications.

He was of the opinion that it is absolutely not ok to take a medicine that might have helped your uncle, brother or friend for a problem that you have self-diagnosed yourself with or even if a doctor has diagnosed it. Diseases with similar signs can differ greatly in their pathology and treatment options.

Dr. Farhat said that immense success of antibiotics has plunged us into an era of misuse. He said that antibiotics have the ability to destroy harmful bacteria, but their misuse can have dangerous effects. The dangers of self-medication can be life-threatening especially when inaccurate dosages are taken.

Dr. Farhat Abbas who is currently running a private hospital emphasised that self-medication is more frequent among the educated community. So the need is to properly communicate and provide awareness amongst the population, so, they may become aware about the hazards of self-medication.

The human body is a complex system and needs expert handling and management. He urged masses to always seek a doctor’s help when suffering from an ailment sooner rather than later.