Three uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: Punjab government on Friday approved three development schemes of health and urban development sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 2.652 billion.

The schemes were approved in the 68th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. The approved development schemes are: Establishment of Project Management Unit, Revamping Work of DHQ/THQ Hospitals, in Punjab (Revised) at a cost of Rs 997.935 million; Expansion of Emergency Service Tehsils (Phase-II) (Revised) at a cost of Rs 1112.406 million and Construction of Kasur Sports Complex, Khem Karan Road, Kasur, at a cost of Rs 542.119 million.

Transfers: The Punjab government on Friday issued a notification regarding transfers and posting of three officers. Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak, officer on special duty (OSD), has been posted as DG (Inspection), Public Prrosecution Department. Asadullah Faiz, director general, Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has been transferred and posted as special secretary, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering and he would also have the additional charge of DG, PHATA. Abdullah Shahid, OSD, has been posted as member of Punjab Service Tribunal. Meanwhile, the provincial government extended the deputation period of Ayesha Ranjha, additional secretary, Local Government, for two years.