Sat May 26, 2018
Newspost

May 26, 2018

Take the trash out

Improper waste disposal in Karachi has posed countless problems for residents. Garbage and open sewage drains are giving rise to many harmful diseases. Although Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan, no one seems to be taking an initiative to ensure cleanliness in the city.

Residents don’t need to read about the city’s sanitation situation in newspapers. Many of them witness it on various streets in the city. The Sindh government should look into this matter and take suitable steps to tackle the city’s garbage crisis.

Huda Sharique

Karachi

