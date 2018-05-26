Powerless in the city

I live in a commercial locality in F B Area, Karachi. The most pressing problems which the residents of the area are facing is loadshedding. Power supply remains disrupted for at least 10 hours in a day.

The entire locality is enveloped in darkness soon after sunset. The KE authorities should take steps to resolve the problem of prolonged loadshedding.

Hina Adam

Karachi

*****

Ramazan and prolonged loadshedding is not an ideal combination. However, in Karachi, residents have been witnessing an increase in loadshedding hours since the beginning of the holy month. A majority of residents are having their sehri and iftar meals without electricity almost every day.

Gulshan-e-Maymar, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and F B Area are mostly affected by loadshedding. Power outages create problems for those who observe fast. The KE authorities should take steps to tackle the problem at the earliest.

Quratulain Iqbal

Karachi