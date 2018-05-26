10 killed in separate road accidents





QUETTA/KHAIRPUR: At least 10 people were killed in separate road accidents in Balochistan and Khairpur on Friday.

At least six people died and two others were injured, in a head-on collision between two overspeeding cars, near Setharja at the Mehran National Highway in Khairpur. According to police, a Shikarpur bound overspeeding car collided with another car coming from the opposite direction, killing six people including Lal Muhammad Shaikh, Riaz Shaikh, Ghulam Mohiuddin, Munawar Shah of Shikarpur, Muhammad Ibrahim Rind, Ghulam Nabi Rind died in the accident. The bodies and injured were shifted to Thari Mirwah Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case have started the investigation.

Meanwhile, two people including a woman died following a collision between a dumperand Suzuki van at Parax Road of Hub in district Lasbela. In another accident, one person died, while two others were injured in a collision between two over speeding motorcycles at the RCD Highway near Bela Kathore in Hub. In yet another accident, two over speeding motorcycles collided at Ghora Chowk in Panjgur resulting in the death of Akbar, while Hafeez Farooq and Arif were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and the police are conducting investigation.