PSP leader’s son shot dead in Orangi Town

A son of a Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader was shot dead early on Friday morning by unidentified assailants in Orangi Town’s Sector 11-1/2. Mominabad Police Station SHO Shoaib Qureshi said that a firing incident took place near Arshi Park where a man was shot dead by two attackers.

He said the body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination where the victim was identified as Ali Tanoli, 28, son of Ali Afsar Tanoli.

SHO Qureshi said that an eyewitness of the incident told the police that Tanoli arrived at the crime scene on a motorbike with two other men who rode away after killing him.

He said Tanoli’s father, Ali Afsar, belonged to the Pakistan Peoples Party in the past and was now one of the prominent leaders of the PSP in the area. SHO Qureshi added that the deceased possessed a criminal record and was nominated in a number of cases registered at various police stations of Orangi Town Division.