Discos still to recover Rs227.26b from energy defaulters: AGP

ISLAMABAD: The department of Auditor General of Pakistan told the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday that the power distribution companies still to recover over Rs227.26 billion from energy defaulters and so far only five percent out of the total amount has been recovered so far.

According to details given to Public Accounts Committee, the Fesco has to recover Rs4.5 million, Hesco Rs6.16 billion, Iesco Rs8.33 million, Lesco Rs790.54, Mepco Rs8.4 billion, Pesco Rs96.89 billion, Qesco Rs80.27 billion, Sepco Rs2.68 billion and Tesco Rs31.99 billion.

The meeting of the PAC was held with the chair of its Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah on Monday in which the audit paras relating to Power Division for the year 2016-17 were examined.

The officials of the Power Division held the non-cooperation of the provincial government and local administration responsible for non-recovery of the amounts from the energy defaulters.

PAC member Dr Azra Fazal angrily said making recovery was not a task of the provincial government but of the concerned distribution company. “Who stops them to register the FIR against defaulters,” she asked.

The Audit officials told the committee that unless and until, the issue of recovery from the energy defaulters was not resolved, the circular debt issue could not be settled and the loadshedding will also continue.

PAC Member Syed Naveed Qamar inquired about the smart meter system.

The officials replied that Rs700 million was given to one DISCP for this purpose but the system was not functional.

To the query of the Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah with regard to line losses of the Discos, the officials of the Power Division told the committee that the annual line losses of the Lesco are 11.8 percent, Fesco 10.24 percent, Mepco 15 percent, Gepco 10.3 percent, Pesco 21 percent, Hesco 18.5 percent, Sepco 19 percent and Qesco 17.4 percent.

Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah said that one percent line loss means Rs 1 billion and the remarks of the Chairman PAC endorsed by the officials of the Power Division.

The PAC wing presented the letter to the Chairman PAC in which it was clearly mentioned that the one percent line loss means loss of Rs 12 billion.

The Chairman PAC Syed Khursheed Shah angrily asked the officials of the Power Division for misguiding the PAC. He asked about the annual line and connection losses of the Lesco.

The officials replied that the annual losses of the Lesco were over Rs130 billion.

PAC member committee Mian Abdul Manan said in five years Rs500 billion has been wasted in line losses.

Chairman PAC said the government was claiming that there would be no loadshedding in the country but the loadshedding of 10-hours being carried out for the industries. “The government was claiming no loadshedding in the country and you are proving it is,” he said adding that the states cannot function with such kind of acts and attitude.