Cops protecting people at the cost of their life: CCPO

LAHORE: CCPO Capt Amin Wains (retd) has said accountability is of vital importance in police service, therefore officers and officials who show exemplary performance are encouraged at every level.

He said hard working and honest officers of police department are valuable asset and under their leadership Lahore Police are committed to protecting citizens and their wealth even at the cost of their own lives.

The CCPO expressed these views Tuesday while addressing a prize distribution ceremony at the CCPO Lahore office for SHOs along with other officials.

Lytton Road SHO Javed Sadique, Baghbanpura SHO Malik Khalid and Gawalmandi SHO Muhammad Shoaib attended the ceremony along with other distinguished officers. SSP Administration Rana Ayaz Saleem and SP Legal Rana Latif were also present on the occasion.