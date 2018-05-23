Train collides with freight cars

LAHORE: A passenger train travelling from Karachi to Islamabad collided with a freight carriage in Lahore on Tuesday, Geo reported. The Green Line Train was on its way to Islamabad before it hit freight cars at Lahore Railway Station, causing damage to some bogies. DS Railway Sufyan Dogar said all passengers are safe. “The Green Line train was speeding which caused the crash,” he said. According to railway officials, train service has been suspended to allow the repair work, which got underway immediately after the accident.