Kirsten hopeful of helping BD in finding new coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh short-term consultant Gary Kirsten hinted that coaches for specific formats might be introduced in the near future for the Asian nation. Kirsten had agreed to a short-term consultancy role with Bangladesh, during which he’ll assist the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in finding a new head coach as well as prepare a plan of action by completing an internal audit.

After arriving in the country on Sunday for a three-day visit, Kirsten spent time in Dhaka, where he attended a series of meetings with officials and players to prepare an internal audit required in order to recommend the next head coach of Bangladesh, a post that has remained vacant since the unexpected departure of Chandika Hathurusingha.

Kirsten spoke individually with Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe bin Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman while also having sessions with national trainer Mario Villavarayan and physio Thihan Chandramohan.

He called upon two national selectors Minhajul Abedin and Habibul Bashar while the biggest surprise came through the arrival of local coach Mohammad Salahuddin, who has mentored some leading Bangladesh players. He concluded the day after meeting BCB president Nazmul Hasan at his own office in the evening.